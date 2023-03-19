Home World Sanja Kužet in a provocative dress | Entertainment
Sanja Kužet in a provocative dress | Entertainment

In this provocative edition, the beautiful Sanja Kužet enchanted everyone in Zvezde Granda, as well as the viewers near the small screens.

Izvor: TV Pink / screenshot

Sanja Kužet wore a low-cut dress that perfectly highlighted her chest, as well as her flat stomach, but also revealed her other main asset – tight legs that were “given away” by the transparent material on the sideship deep.

For years, the presenter has been considered one of the most beautiful on the domestic stage, and it seems that no one will be able to take that title away from her for a long time. See why!

You all know how she is on stage, and how hot presenter looks privatein the casual edition that he likes the most – here are the photos:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

