Sanja Kužet in a swimsuit on vacation in Rovinj | Entertainment

Sanja Kužet is on vacation in Rovinj with her husband and children, and she is definitely a bombshell both in a relaxed and elegant style.

Sanja Kužet, the attractive presenter of Zvezda Granda, whom viewers have the opportunity to watch every Saturday in a music-competition format and in more elegant editions, is reputed to be one of the most beautiful TV faces, and it seems that she is even more beautiful in a more relaxed one.

The presenter is currently enjoying herself on a family vacation in Rovinjwhere she and her husband celebrated nine years of love, and to the joy of her followers and fans, she announced it on Instagram photos in a swimsuitas well as from the beach while she was taking a leisurely walk.

“Everything is blue around me“, wrote Sanja, who added that the pictures are without filters, as well as that she enjoys vacations and the sea, and that August is her favorite month.

She delighted her followers with the natural version, so they told her to look like a real mermaid. Check out her vacation photos.



BEAUTIFUL DREAMS LIKE A SEA MERMAID IN THE BATH: The presenter brightened up with new photos from her vacation – “Natural and perfect”

