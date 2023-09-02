Home » Sanja Kužet starred in the film Satan’s Warrior | Fun
Sanja Kužet starred in the film Satan’s Warrior | Fun

Sanja Kužet starred in the film Satan’s Warrior | Fun

Sanja Kužet worked as a model before becoming a presenter and shot two films!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Sanja Kužet, host of the Zvezde Granda music competition, has been cheering on the contestants when they stand on stage in front of the jury for years, and before joining Granda’s team, she modeled and shot two films.

The first production in which she played was created 17 years ago. In the film “Satan’s Warrior”, Sanja portrayed the character of a beauty, a new girl at school, who won the hearts of many school friends. At that time, she shared the frame with the popular actor Radovan Vujović, who played one of the main roles in the film, and his character saved the beautiful Senka from the clutches of evil.

Many remember the scene in which she kissed the actor Radovan Vujović.


“Sanja was a seductress in that film, she even filmed hot scenes. The film in question was shot in 2006. It is a teenage horror comedy. In the same year, she tried her hand at acting in the film ‘The Age of Innocence’, and ten years later she became popular as the host of the Zvezde Granda show,” said the source at the time.

00:07 Sanja Kužet at the promotion of Jelena Karleuša’s album Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

