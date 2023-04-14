Sanja Marinković has recently been sharing advice to women in their mature years on Instagram, so she revealed what kind of reactions she encountered.

The host and author of the show “Magazin In” Sanja Marinković attracted a lot of attention with her guest appearance on the show “Puls of Serbia” on Kurir television, where she talked about an increasingly common topic on her posts on Instagram, and it concerns the advice she gives to women under the slogan that it is better dating in the 40s, 50s and 60s than in the 20s.

“It came spontaneouslybecause some of my younger colleagues, who constantly had some compliments on my account, asked questions like: what to train, how to eat, what cream to buy, etc. So, various things. Then I realized that maybe it would be wise if all that I have heard all these years from my guests, who are much wiser, thank God, and smarter, somehow I translate it into some small video content and to deal with women my age, who have a different energy“, explained Sanja Marinković.

“I’m trying to explain that when they get to this age, they never take life for granted. In a sense, I’m fifty now and I don’t need to wear cleavage anymore, to go to parties or to have a partner with whom I can make love and enjoy it, but I need to dedicate myself to other things. Then, when you look at some women on the world stage and on our stage who look fantastic and are in serious mature years, and what kind of energy they have… Then I realized that something that I understood and learned pass on to the ladies who feel differently, and I keep getting asked on social media. I decided to do those little tips,” Sanja added, then looked back at the video she published, which attracted a lot of attention.

“I see that they were intrigued by the ‘which is why dating in adulthood is perhaps more beautiful than when you are younger’ and I know that there is that sentence when I said ‘believe me, enjoying sex may be better than when you are younger‘. Then various comments started like ‘alas, where are you?‘. Although, those bad comments were mostly made by women, and sometimes I like to say that there is a silent war between women in this country. Instead of being in solidarity, supporting each other, having optimism in our mature years, making jokes about ourselves, we are, well, at war!”, said the presenter.

You will agree that Sanja, who turned 49 at the beginning of March, looks great and has a toned body that even twenty-year-old women would envy, and after the divorce, many people tell her that she has never been more beautiful.