Home World Sanja Stanković hospitalized Entertainment
World

Sanja Stanković hospitalized Entertainment

by admin
Sanja Stanković hospitalized Entertainment

Sanja Stanković was urgently hospitalized, local media reports.

Izvor: YouTube/RED tv/printscreen

Former member of the Cooperative and host of Red Television Sanja Stanković was admitted to the Emergency Center in an unconscious state, reports Pink.rs. It is said that it is not known what caused Sanji to suddenly fall ill.

Sanja was taken unconscious to the Emergency Center, it is not yet known what it is. She was as pale as a rag“, said a source from the scene who insisted on anonymity.

Sanja did not respond to messages and calls, and we have yet to find out why the presenter and former co-operative member fell ill. The presenter had an intervention last summer, which left her confined to a hospital bed.

“Oh, I can’t come to my senses after the anesthesia. I had an intervention, nothing terrible, but I will sleep tonight in a private hospital to monitor my condition,” she said then.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

sampdoria and inter played a draw | Sport

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 14 February...

Referendums and the Republic of parties – Mondoworker

Udinese News | Thauvin’s words, the renewals and...

Music in Togo: Singers of depravity could be...

How to take pictures of the moon.

«The Baltic countries are with Ukraine otherwise within...

The best fitness trackers to buy: Buying guide...

Italian aid for the earthquake has arrived in...

Earthquake in Turkey, a six-year-old girl saved: she...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy