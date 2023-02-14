Sanja Stanković was urgently hospitalized, local media reports.

Izvor: YouTube/RED tv/printscreen

Former member of the Cooperative and host of Red Television Sanja Stanković was admitted to the Emergency Center in an unconscious state, reports Pink.rs. It is said that it is not known what caused Sanji to suddenly fall ill.

“Sanja was taken unconscious to the Emergency Center, it is not yet known what it is. She was as pale as a rag“, said a source from the scene who insisted on anonymity.

Sanja did not respond to messages and calls, and we have yet to find out why the presenter and former co-operative member fell ill. The presenter had an intervention last summer, which left her confined to a hospital bed.

“Oh, I can’t come to my senses after the anesthesia. I had an intervention, nothing terrible, but I will sleep tonight in a private hospital to monitor my condition,” she said then.

