Sanja Vučić with dark circles | Entertainment

Sanja Vučić is bursting with self-confidence and is not one of those who are not allowed to publish pictures without makeup and filters, she does it regularly.

Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolf

Former member of the group “Hurricane”, singer Sanja Vučić, has no problem with showing her “real” face and is not addicted to filters and beauty applications, which she showed again on Instagram.

Sanja is considered a very attractive singer, but also full of self-confidenceso she joked on her account that she has dark circles, but also emphasized that she is not like most of her colleagues or Instagram users.

“A woman with dark circles under her eyes! But, no filter, no makeup“, Sanja wrote and showed how she looks when she wakes up, and received compliments.

Even when she was overweight, she was proud of her appearance, and her energy on stage further contributes to the fact that the audience adores her.



See description

THE QUEEN OF TRANSFORMATIONS, BUT ALSO THE EMPRESS BECAUSE OF “ORDINARY” PHOTOS: Sanja Vučić without filters when she wakes up – “Woman under the dark circles”

Hide description

Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolfNo. image: 3 1 / 3 Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolfNo. image: 3 2 / 3 Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolfNo. image: 3 3 / 3 AD

See also how it looks when it is “mounted”.



See description

THE QUEEN OF TRANSFORMATIONS, BUT ALSO THE EMPRESS BECAUSE OF “ORDINARY” PHOTOS: Sanja Vučić without filters when she wakes up – “Woman under the dark circles”

Hide description

Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolfNo. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolfNo. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolfNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolfNo. image: 7 4 / 7 Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolfNo. image: 7 5 / 7 Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolfNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolfNo. image: 7 7 / 7

BONUS VIDEO:

01:29 I WOULD SLAP MYSELF, I WAS EXTREMELY IRRITATING! Sanja Vučić revealed why she changed her personal description: NOW I AM A MRS. Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

