Sanja Vučić without makeup | Fun

World

by admin
Sanja Vučić is bursting with self-confidence and is not one of those who are not allowed to post pictures without makeup and filters, she does it regularly.

Former member of the group “Hurricane”, singer Sanja Vučićhas no problem showing her “real” face and is not addicted to filters and beauty apps, which she showed again on Instagram.

Sanja is considered a very attractive singer, but also full of self-confidenceso she joked on her account that she has dark circles, but also emphasized that she is not like most of her colleagues or Instagram users.

A woman with dark circles under her eyes! But, no filter, no makeup“, Sanja wrote and showed how she looks when she wakes up, and received compliments.

Even when she was overweight, she was proud of her appearance, and her energy on stage further contributes to the fact that the audience adores her.


