Who knows if the outcome of the drug test will silence the indignant social media who had lashed out at the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, “guilty” of having enjoyed dancing at a party with friends. Or even to have danced with a man. The prime minister of Finland was in fact negative for the drug test she had undergone on August 19 after the video showing her protagonist was released. This was announced by the Finnish government.

