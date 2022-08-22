The Finnish premier, Sanna Marin, tested negative for the drug test she had undergone on August 19 after the release of the video showing her dancing at a party. This was announced by the Finnish government.

The images of the dancing premier during the private party had caused a certain uproar in Finland and the requests of some Finnish parliamentarians to have her tested.

Sanna Marin, check out a second video. The Finnish Prime Minister: “Never in my life have I used drugs” 19 August 2022



On Friday, Marin said he drank lightly, did not take drugs and was always in adequate condition to “lead the country”.

Marin paid for the “full” drug test herself, according to the government press release.