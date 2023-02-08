After an evening spent without particular flashes, ‘Blanchito bebe’ thought about wreaking havoc. Blanco presented the new single The island of roses, but there were technical problems and the artist started to “have fun” (so he will say at the end of the “performance”) on stage, kicking the rose garden recreated on stage. At the end of the performance tension has skyrocketedwith the audience booing him heavily and him trying to justify himself by saying: “I couldn’t hear myself in the headphones and so I still wanted to have fun, the beautiful thing about music is having fun”.

Nothing doing, the audience continued to boo him and a chorus of “noo” and “boo” rose from the audience. However, Amadeus invited him to return to perform later and explained to the audience: “It happens, the skiabbarabba left him“. It’s chaos. Amadeus evoked “the crime” par excellence: “It hasn’t been since the days of Bugo and Morgan that something like this has happened. But when it came to Bugo and Morgan, Fiorello helped me“. Gianni Morandi arrived with a broom to remove the destroyed flowers and commented with great irony: “With all the beautiful music we listened to this evening you will see that tomorrow we will only talk about this”.