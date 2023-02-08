Home World Sanremo 2023, Blanco chaos: the singer destroys the flowers on stage. The public boos, Amadeus: “The skiabbarabba has gone off”
World

Sanremo 2023, Blanco chaos: the singer destroys the flowers on stage. The public boos, Amadeus: “The skiabbarabba has gone off”

by admin
Sanremo 2023, Blanco chaos: the singer destroys the flowers on stage. The public boos, Amadeus: “The skiabbarabba has gone off”

After an evening spent without particular flashes, ‘Blanchito bebe’ thought about wreaking havoc. Blanco presented the new single The island of roses, but there were technical problems and the artist started to “have fun” (so he will say at the end of the “performance”) on stage, kicking the rose garden recreated on stage. At the end of the performance tension has skyrocketedwith the audience booing him heavily and him trying to justify himself by saying: “I couldn’t hear myself in the headphones and so I still wanted to have fun, the beautiful thing about music is having fun”.

Nothing doing, the audience continued to boo him and a chorus of “noo” and “boo” rose from the audience. However, Amadeus invited him to return to perform later and explained to the audience: “It happens, the skiabbarabba left him“. It’s chaos. Amadeus evoked “the crime” par excellence: “It hasn’t been since the days of Bugo and Morgan that something like this has happened. But when it came to Bugo and Morgan, Fiorello helped me“. Gianni Morandi arrived with a broom to remove the destroyed flowers and commented with great irony: “With all the beautiful music we listened to this evening you will see that tomorrow we will only talk about this”.

See also  Analysis: The impact of the cancellation of trade preferences in 32 countries on China | Generalized System of Preferences | Most Favored Nation Treatment | Chinese Economy

You may also like

a long gameplay footage on planet Koboh

Interview with the Azkoitian quartet ṘO por “Baiagoan”...

Israeli soldiers kill 16-year-old for throwing a piece...

Earthquake in Turkey, the expert: “New tremors for...

The EU: Moscow uses disinformation as a weapon....

Brexit, here’s how the UK could return to...

Console me cake with apples or grandmother Teresa’s...

The baby that was born in the ruins...

Wednesday unstable with snow at hilly altitudes

A Nerd Show “La Musa d’Oro”, award to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy