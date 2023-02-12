Home World Sanremo 2023, last in fourth place and the press room rejoices: THE VIDEO
World

Sanremo 2023, last in fourth place and the press room rejoices: THE VIDEO

by admin
Sanremo 2023, last in fourth place and the press room rejoices: THE VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

The final of the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival took place yesterday evening. The event saw Marco Mengoni triumph, followed by Lazza and Mr. Rain. In fourth place, Ultimo with his “Alba”. If Niccolo…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sanremo 2023, Last in fourth place and the Press Office rejoices: THE VIDEO appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Daniel Gros on the Astana summit: "Putin and Erdogan? One face, one race"

You may also like

Ukraine, the story of captured Wagner mercenaries: “Suicide...

Turkey, 110 arrested for the collapse of buildings...

miner prijedor fighter kup bih | Sports

Moldova PM and government resign as president nominates...

Towards a very problematic governance – working world

FBI raids Pence’s residence and finds new classified...

Udinese-Sassuolo / Sandi Lovric’s words: “We are a...

A young man survived an earthquake because of...

Turkey, in Diyarbakir body pulled from rubble after...

Thousands of pregnant Russian women go to Argentina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy