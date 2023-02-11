The end of the evening is scheduled at 2:52
The question of the questions is: who will win Sanremo 2023? To find out, you’ll have to wait until at least 3 in the morning (but you’ll probably go much further), when Amadeus proclaims the winner of the Festival and will close the television marathon. Alongside him, besides Gianni Morandiit will be Clare Ferragni: what he will do is not known, at least for the moment, given that he has given a monologue. Of course, all 28 singers will perform tonight, which will be voted by the public at home via televoting, which will lead to the discovery of the five most voted who will perform again: the joint vote of Opinion poll jury, press room and televoting. The message of Ukrainian President Zelenski it is expected around one and 56, after the performance of all the artists: it will be read by Amadeus, then there will be the performance of the Ukrainian group Antytila. The guests of the evening are the Depeche Mode, then Gino Paoli (on stage with Danilo Rea) and Ornella Vanoni. He will perform on the Costa Smeralda stage Salmoal Suzuki Stage is Achille Lauro. From Ariston Gianna Morandi will pay tribute to Lucio Dalla.
Sanremo 2023, the lineup of the final
Start at 20.44 with Inno di Mameli
20.54 Gianni Morandi tribute to Lucio Dalla
Elodie – Due
Colla Zio – I do not feel like
Mara Sattei – Two thousand minutes
21.23 first descent of Chiara Ferragni
Tananai – Tango
Colapesce Dimartino – Splash
Georgia – Bad words
Fashion – Leave me
21.59 Depeche Mode
Last – Alba
Lazza – Ash
Marco Mengoni – Two lives
22.36 Gino Paoli
Rosa Chemical – Made in Italy
23 Achille Lauro from the Suzuki Stage
The Country Cousins – Letter 22
Madame – The good in the bad
Aries – Sea of trouble
23.27 second descent of Chiara Ferragni
Mr. Rain – Super heroes
23.37 Psalm from the Costa Smeralda
Paula & Clare – Furore
23.56 Ornella Vanoni
Levante – Vivo
00.17 arrival Luisa Ranieri
LDA – If then tomorrow
Coma_Things – Farewell
Olly – Dust
Article 31 – A nice trip
Will – Stupid
01.07 Chiara Ferragni returns
Leo Gassmann – Third heart
Gianmaria – Monster
Anna Oxa – Go up (Song of the soul)
Shari – Selfish
Gianluca Grignani – When you’re out of breath
01.46 Sethu – Cause perse
01.56 Amadeus reads Zelenski’s message
02.00 the performances of the five finalists begin
00.29 performance of the Ukrainian band Antyla
02.41 winner announcement
02.52 end of the evening with winner exhibition