The question of the questions is: who will win Sanremo 2023? To find out, you’ll have to wait until at least 3 in the morning (but you’ll probably go much further), when Amadeus proclaims the winner of the Festival and will close the television marathon. Alongside him, besides Gianni Morandiit will be Clare Ferragni: what he will do is not known, at least for the moment, given that he has given a monologue. Of course, all 28 singers will perform tonight, which will be voted by the public at home via televoting, which will lead to the discovery of the five most voted who will perform again: the joint vote of Opinion poll jury, press room and televoting. The message of Ukrainian President Zelenski it is expected around one and 56, after the performance of all the artists: it will be read by Amadeus, then there will be the performance of the Ukrainian group Antytila. The guests of the evening are the Depeche Mode, then Gino Paoli (on stage with Danilo Rea) and Ornella Vanoni. He will perform on the Costa Smeralda stage Salmoal Suzuki Stage is Achille Lauro. From Ariston Gianna Morandi will pay tribute to Lucio Dalla.

Sanremo 2023, the lineup of the final

Start at 20.44 with Inno di Mameli

20.54 Gianni Morandi tribute to Lucio Dalla

Elodie – Due

Colla Zio – I do not feel like

Mara Sattei – Two thousand minutes

21.23 first descent of Chiara Ferragni

Tananai – Tango

Colapesce Dimartino – Splash

Georgia – Bad words

Fashion – Leave me

21.59 Depeche Mode

Last – Alba

Lazza – Ash

Marco Mengoni – Two lives

22.36 Gino Paoli

Rosa Chemical – Made in Italy

23 Achille Lauro from the Suzuki Stage

The Country Cousins – Letter 22

Madame – The good in the bad

Aries – Sea of ​​trouble

23.27 second descent of Chiara Ferragni

Mr. Rain – Super heroes

23.37 Psalm from the Costa Smeralda

Paula & Clare – Furore

23.56 Ornella Vanoni

Levante – Vivo

00.17 arrival Luisa Ranieri

LDA – If then tomorrow

Coma_Things – Farewell

Olly – Dust

Article 31 – A nice trip

Will – Stupid

01.07 Chiara Ferragni returns

Leo Gassmann – Third heart

Gianmaria – Monster

Anna Oxa – Go up (Song of the soul)

Shari – Selfish

Gianluca Grignani – When you’re out of breath

01.46 Sethu – Cause perse

01.56 Amadeus reads Zelenski’s message

02.00 the performances of the five finalists begin

00.29 performance of the Ukrainian band Antyla

02.41 winner announcement

02.52 end of the evening with winner exhibition