Home World Sanremo 2023, the Marco Mengoni cover evening wins: the top 5
World

Sanremo 2023, the Marco Mengoni cover evening wins: the top 5

by admin
Sanremo 2023, the Marco Mengoni cover evening wins: the top 5

by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

To win the cover evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023 is Marco Mengoni with Let It Be together with The Kingdom Choir. Second place for Ultimo and the medley with Eros Ramazzotti, third place for Lazza with “La Fine”, fourth…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sanremo 2023, Marco Mengoni cover evening wins: the top 5 appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Brazilian President was hospitalized in Sao Paulo for "conservative clinical treatment" due to intestinal obstruction

You may also like

Earthquake in Turkey, Cnn: 16 year old extracted...

Cholera cases in Africa increase “exponentially” Tanzania strengthens...

Spelled tart with forest fruit jam

Dejan Radonjić lost to Valencia in the last...

Elections 2022 – A revenge for Coccia di...

Winter is coming to an end, spring can...

Udinese Market – Carnival: “Refused important offer for...

Why work with an interior designer for your...

German parliamentarians call for the establishment of an...

Serbs are furious about the prices in fast...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy