Home World Sanremo 2023, the ranking of the third evening: Mengoni still leaders
World

Sanremo 2023, the ranking of the third evening: Mengoni still leaders

by admin
Sanremo 2023, the ranking of the third evening: Mengoni still leaders

by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

Here is the ranking published at the end of the third evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, adding up the votes of the press room, the opinion poll jury and televoting: 1- Marco Mengoni 2 – Ultimo 3 – Mr. Rain 4 – Lazza 5 – Tananai 6 – Madame 7 –…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sanremo 2023, the ranking of the third evening: Mengoni still in the lead appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  "Nancy Pelosi has no interest in becoming US ambassador to Italy": the speaker dem prepares the rescue at the Congress

You may also like

Disney aims for $5.5 billion in savings and...

Chinese spy balloon, the US: “It was picking...

Von der Leyen and Michel: “Migrants, a European...

There’s [email protected] for you … with love from...

nemanja nedović after the maccabi red star game...

Who is behind the “North Stream” natural gas...

Dylan Dog -color fest: “The White Worm”

Ask the reporter丨What did the reporter experience when...

Praise of Elodie, perhaps – working world

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy