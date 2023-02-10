by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

Here is the ranking published at the end of the third evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, adding up the votes of the press room, the opinion poll jury and televoting: 1- Marco Mengoni 2 – Ultimo 3 – Mr. Rain 4 – Lazza 5 – Tananai 6 – Madame 7 –…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sanremo 2023, the ranking of the third evening: Mengoni still in the lead appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».