Amadeus: 6 – Eccallà, tonight we start with a bang: gold jacket with contrasting branches in black velvet in Japanese screen style. Six hours of live await us, it will be a long evening.

Aries and San Giovanni: 5 – They sing “Permanent Center of Gravity” by Franco Battiato but the thought of Gen Z goes immediately to the Tatu (remember them?). Culotte trousers, an oversized black blazer, a white shirt and a fuchsia tie as the only touch of colour. Wet-look hair (with the inevitable hat for Aries) and shiny classic shoes.

Elodie: 8 – What a performance guys! Sing “American woman” with lace-up thigh-high boots in black leather with vertiginous heels in perfect S&M style, fishnet stockings and a black silk minidress deliberately open at the neckline to leave the lingerie exposed. LThe entrance at the top of the staircase with beige faux fur by Gucci is effective: sunglasses, dark make-up and wet-look hair make her look like Rihanna. She then goes down with confidence, she takes the stage and also the handbag of Serena Bortone, sitting in the front row: she does a show together with the rapper Big Mama and rushes more and more towards the podium.

Carla Bruni: 10 – What a goddess, what a woman! She descends the Ariston staircase first, intoning “Azzurro” by Celentano wrapped in the iconic chenille jumpsuit, the Versace Combi by Versace, in fact, with which she paraded on the catwalk 30 years ago. Thirty years that to see it don’t seem to have touched it. On her Instagram, a few hours ago she announced the look joking (hopefully) that “I fasted for 2 weeks just to get into it”. And then the jewels, the necklace and bracelet with the iconic Bulgari snake encrusted with diamonds. She is splendid and, let us tell you, in a nanosecond she has outclassed all the other women seen so far on the Ariston stage.

Clare Francini: 8.5 – The red heart is the leitmotif of her looks here in Sanremo: first at the press conference and now on the Ariston stage. The actress she wears Moschino by Jeremy Scott and the choice has never been more apt: the playful and irreverent style of the brand perfectly reflects its comedy and offers it the perfect assist for some jokes. The first entrance is with a black trouser suit with a maxi black velvet cape closed by a red heart. The same that we also find on shoes and handbags. The same one he holds in his hands also with the second look: like a real diva, it’s a sophisticated midnight blue velvet mermaid dress with maxi “ham” sleeves and a crown of flowers in her hair. Beautiful and completed by the precious set of diamonds and sapphires. The third look is a red mermaid dress with a Jessica Rabbit train: the retro allure gives it and it has that ease that even defuses a demanding dress like this combined with equally important jewels.

Lorella Cuccarini: 7 – Little Charleston dress in black sequins with feathered edge and sandals with vertiginous heels, she goes wild on the iconic choreography of “The night flies” as if she were a little girl.

Emma and Laura Marzadori: 6 – The first one disappoints, the second one gets the wrong proportions. Emma arrives wearing black leather leggings paired with shoes and a blazer-dress with oversized shoulders in full 80s style. She has done better on this stage and he could have dared more, but the real centrality remains to his incredible voice. For the talented concertmaster of La Scala, however, everything would have been perfect if only the hem of her dress had been 2-3 centimeters shorter. So she instead she lacked: the penguin effect is always lurking.

Biagio Antonacci and Tananai: 8 – What style gentlemen, what elegance. Coordinated in gray (Armani for Biagio), they sing “Dream me” and make us dream.

Shari and Psalm: 6 – Sheath dress in shiny black satin with crossed neckline and bodice studded with maxi crystals for her (with combat boots) and black suit for him: have you read the gossip about flirting between them? Well, they’re just rumors but seeing the understanding between them while they sing Zucchero is hard to believe…

Arisa and Gianluca Grignani: 7 – The very adherent black leather dress in full BDSM style with a generous neckline, combined with vertiginous heels, not a little pitfall Arisa in going down the stairs. And only she can sing so beautifully as she is concentrated on taking one step after another, careful not to stumble, with Gianluca Grignani who supports her and joins her in the poignant song of “Paradise destination“. He too wears a total leather look and to see them together they are perfect in their creativity.

The List Representative: 8 – For the return to Sanremo (even if on the Suzuki stage) Veronica and Dario could only choose Valentino, the brand that had characterized their participation in the Festival two years ago. So here they are with a schoolgirl-style minidress for her and a black suit for him.

Article 31 and Fedez: 7.5 – As far as a complete of Prada clashes somewhat with songs like “Maria” and “Tranky funky”, there’s no denying it’s flawless. Coordinated glitter tracksuits instead for J Ax and Dj Jad.

Giorgia and Elisa: 7.5 – Tonight we fly high, very high. Giorgia sports a trouser suit with a fitted jacket that bears the unmistakable signature of Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. It fits her divinely, that’s how it’s done! Elisa, on the other hand, was good but not very good, with an overall anonymous flared black dress (inspired by Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2023 collection): the only flash is the collar studded with hand-embroidered crystals. But they sing “Luce” and “Di sole e d’azzurro” and everything fades into the background: it’s a standing ovation for them.

Country Cousins: 6 – Psychedelics is an understatement. But the esteem is maximum, above all for the ease with which they move with those wedges more similar to stilts.

Marco Mengoni: 9 – The debate is open on the legitimacy of the redesign of this selection of items from the Versace archive that he is showing off at the Festival and on the coherence between the looks and his song, but the fact remains that they really suit him divinely. After the two leather suits, tonight Marco showed off the devilishly angelic silver, with trousers and a lamé tank top, iconic pieces from the Nineties by Gianni Versace.

