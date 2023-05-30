Sansão, Monica’s rabbit, is reinterpreted by Brazilian stylists – MONDO MODA

Shopping SP Market hosts the exhibition Coleção Sansão – Brazilian Designers in partnership with Mauricio de Sousa Produções (MSP) until July 23rd. The famous Monica’s rabbit – created by Maurício de Sousa, was reviewed by 30 Brazilian stylists.

The names selected for the action were chosen because of MSP’s affection and admiration for the work of each one, recognized for their art, innovation and work in the field of fashion. Like the owner of the street, they broke new ground and set trends. In this way, it was possible to guarantee a diversity of styles and have stylists from various regions of the country, as the character is from all over Brazil.

Among them are Priscilla and Camilla Macedo, Carol Barreto, Dani, Gabriel, Isa – Isaac Silva Brands, Luiza Mallmann, Meninos Reis, Olé Rendeiras, Ronaldo Fraga and Walério Araújo. The creative process was free, giving professionals the opportunity to make an original reinterpretation of the most famous bunny in the country.

For Mônica Sousa, inspiration for the character who completed six decades, this approach allows for different interpretations, making each work unique and special.

“The commemorative action of Mônica’s 60th birthday is yet another way of honoring and celebrating the lasting impact that this iconic character has on Brazilian culture, in addition to highlighting the figure who represents her strength. In addition, the initiative aims to promote creativity, national fashion, art and cultural diversity in Brazil”, points out the executive director of MSP, a company that stands out within the creative economy in Brazil.