Santa Lolla Christmas 2023 Collection – MONDO MODA

O storytelling da Santa Lola for Christmas 2023 covers three different moments of this season, with a curation of products designed to cover each of these occasions.

In the campaign scenario, a team of women of varying ages, styles and personalities. In the selection of products in the collection, the glam aesthetic is edited in striking shapes.

Christmas Campaign 2023 Santa Lolla @ Gui Paganini

Get Ready For Holidays portrays the frenetic rush of holiday shopping as the kickoff to the season. For items, the novelty is the Shiny Lolla line, which is renewed with new constructions adorned with colored crystals, which are interpreted both in the monocolor version, with just one color of crystal as the protagonist, and in the multicolor version, which proposes a ton on ton mix.

Christmas Campaign 2023 Santa Lolla @ Gui Paganini

Another bet on this mood is the combination of glitter with natural textures such as straw and fachete heels, which refer to handmade inspiration and bring a fresh and modern counterpoint to the glam aesthetic. Still initially, for a more modern and trendy proposal, the selection of classic shapes from the women’s closet is edited in a powerful palette that flirts with the neon finish.

Christmas Campaign 2023 Santa Lolla @ Gui Paganini

Slingbacks, mules and pumps gain a pop of color with the vibrant Neon Melon and Bright Pink, and are also updated with kitten heels construction.

For Christmas, the brand presents the crystal-studded knot finish on the thin-heeled pumps and the flat slingback, bringing out the maximalist aesthetic.

Christmas Campaign 2023 Santa Lolla @ Gui Paganini

The classic Shiny Lolla line also comes with new features, such as the mid-heel shapes that gain new, even bolder details, such as the domed glitter strip on the upper and the tubular heel covered in crystals. The knot detail studded with crystals is interpreted in a second, more minimalist and delicate version on the inverted heel mule and the medium heel sandal.

Finally, New Year’s Eve 2024 focuses on doll shoes – also known as Mary Jane. The construction with thin, minimalist straps gains sophisticated versions to complete festive outfits that range from casual to glam. The metallic line complements the select, bringing a wild and timeless proposal to join the glitter trend.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

