Santa Margherita Ligure, condominium dispute ends in stab wounds: one dead

The 35-year-old victim would have shown up at the door of his 58-year-old neighbor and perhaps under the influence of drugs or alcohol attacked him. At that point the man took a knife and stabbed him in the chest. It was he himself who called for help, then was arrested for murder

The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Santa Margherita and the Investigative Unit of Genoa arrested an Italian for murder: the 58-year-old man, Sergio Frisinghelli, stabbed a 35-year-old neighbor, Alessio Grana, at the height of a condominium dispute. The brawl happened yesterday evening, in Santa Margherita Ligure, in via Costamezzana.

The victim had assaulted her killer

According to what has been reconstructed, Grana attacked his assassin before being killed last night. The victim, according to military reports, presumably in a state of psychophysical alteration, had presented himself in front of the neighbor’s front door, hitting him with a stick during the argument. At that point the 58-year-old pulled out a knife, hitting him in the chest, then called for help. After being treated in hospital in Lavagna he was taken to the barracks where, assisted by his lawyer Claudio Zadra, he was interrogated and then arrested for murder

“He fell on me, I didn’t want to kill him”

“I heard him pounding on the doors and when I opened mine he burst into the house. At that point I took a knife from the closet and hit him. I didn’t want to kill him,” Frisinghelli, a craftsman and gardener, told the carabinieri. Murderer and victim lived opposite each other in lodgings in agreement with the Municipality. The boy was shot on the second floor of the building, then escaped and on the ground floor where he collapsed in front of the entrance door. Frisinghelli, defended by the lawyer Claudio Zadra, is accused of voluntary homicide. The interrogation will be scheduled in the next few hours. Known to Santa as a good person, he was engaged as a volunteer in civil protection. He had also received a plaque for the help offered to citizens during the Covid. Yesterday evening would not have been the first time that there had been disagreements in the condominium. The condominiums would have reported the victim several times to the police and social services. He did not have a stable job and was known in the village as aggressive and overbearing. “An unlivable situation. He was constantly threatening and provoking us,” the neighbors said.

