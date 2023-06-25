Home » Santanché, slap to executioners and allies (and Meloni): “Ready to report to Parliament”
An investigation, an open dossier for investigations is enough to unleash the uproar and give way to the favorite ‘game’ of fans and the media: the pillory. The victim on duty is Daniela Santanche, government tourism minister Melonsbrought up by an investigation by Report, the Rai 3 broadcast conducted by Siegfried Ranuccifor the financial management of his company (Visibilia, listed on the Stock Exchange) made up of “financial balances in the red, workers sent home without severance pay and companies of the much celebrated Made in Italy put in difficulty or even choked by the failure to pay the supplies” and the use of the Covid redundancy fund, legitimately requested by many companies, during the pandemic.

After days of controversy, requests to report in the courtroom (also arrived from the ally Lega) or even to resign (the dream of the opposition), Minister Santanché – from Ischia – faces the issue openly and announces that she has no problems to report to Parliament. “I’ve been in politics for twenty years, can you see my face? I’ve always put it there, if the request that I have to go and report to Parliament is formalized, I will be proud and proud to do so”.

To those who asked her if she feared an indictment, the minister recalled: “I have not received a guarantee notice, I don’t understand how one can speak of indictment”. Prime Minister Meloni also invited her minister to report to the courtroom: “I think there is no problem with reporting to Parliament. It’s a legitimate request from Parliament, I’m happy that Minister Santanchè has given him his availability. I have seen her calm in these hours, as I am calm”.

