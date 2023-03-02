The thirteenth edition of Santander Music Festival will take place over the days 4 and 5 of Augustbut now, in addition, we know some of the artists who will be present, with long live sweden, MODA day o Soleá Morente among them.

First they told us that Marco Oggian was the designer of the poster and the new image of the festival, later the dates for this summer were definitively confirmed on August 4 and 5 and now comes the most appetizing part of what we can see in concert in the Magdalena Peninsula this summer.

Because we are talking about the names that make up the poster and that are usually the most grateful part for anyone who is interested in attending a festival. Today is over. confirm the participation of Long live Sweden, La MODA, Soleá Morente, La Casa Azul, Alice Wonder, Ana Tijoux, Iseo & Dodosound, SFDK, Ladilla Rusa or the Murcians Secondwho will pass through Santander on their farewell tour.

In other words, a lineup with a state flavor –with the French-Chilean Ana Tijoux almost among them– and with a stylistic diversity that takes us from the folk rock of La MODA to the Jamaican sounds of Iseo & Dodosound, passing through the rap of SFDK, the electronic pop and danceable by La Casa Azul or the unprejudiced despiporre of Ladilla Rusa.

It should be noted that in these novelties we find fifty percent female artists, a commitment that the festival has taken very seriously, apart from the fact that it will also be expanded to include disciplines such as art, dance, literature or cinema. Although we’ll talk about that later.

Santander Music is carried out with the collaboration of institutions such as the Santander City Council, the Government of Cantabria, or the Santander Creativa Foundation, as well as sponsoring brands, which, of course, together with the public, make each new edition of the festival possible with their support. Tickets and subscriptions are available on the festival’s official website and in www.entradasatualcance.comwith a first quota of tickets for this new edition of the festival with a special launch price offer.