On March 10 see the light then there will be nothing the fourth work of the jiennenses holy face. A countdown that opens today with Spider websthe first advance single from an album that follows that particular path of dark and psychedelic rock with great developments and a special synthesis of darkness.

Despite this spirit of continuity, many things have changed in Santo Rostro since they published in 2017 The Healerand this is reflected in this record. Then there will be nothing It is the product of a more mature band, with more tables. Not surprisingly, the number of kilometers they have covered playing throughout the state geography has left a residue that can clearly be seen in their current sound.

Thus, we find ourselves before a more balanced and determined sound, with a tremendously solid and seamless rhythmic base, powerful and organic at the same time, with tempos that fluctuate naturally, accelerating and slowing down together, without a clapperboard.

Spider webs It is the first litmus test of an album that sees the light on March 10th and which will be edited jointly by Macarras discs, LaRubiaProducciones y Spinda Records.