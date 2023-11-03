São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade announces finalists for the 22nd Citizenship Award in Respect for LGBT+ Diversity – MONDO MODA

The São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade Association (APOLGBT-SP) has just released the list with 42 finalists from the 11 categories of the 22nd Citizenship Award in Respect for LGBT+ Diversity.

The award celebrates and honors initiatives that are breaking barriers in favor of the rights of LGBT+ people, whether in the world of arts, sport, personal, political, business actions or the advertising market.

Voting available on award website It runs until November 30th.

Ney Matogrosso competes for the award @ Madalena Schwartz

The number of votes received will determine who from the triple shortlists of finalists will take home the prize in each category.

For Claudia Regina Garcia, president of APOLGBT-SP, the award represents a unique moment of self-affirmation and recognition on the part of entities and people linked to the cause of human rights.

“By changing some processes, we were able to expand representation and bring more relevance to the award and, consequently, to the names that are among the finalists”, he states.

According to the organization, this year’s performance exceeded expectations. “We were extremely happy and even surprised with the engagement this year, especially in the categories in which we adopted the registration system”, says Luiz De França, director of the NGO and the awards.

The number of companies registered grew 30% compared to last year and the Literature category, which for the first time opened registration for books and created a committee to analyze them, had 78 books registered, which was a positive surprise due to the quantity and variety of production last year’s editorial, all with some LGBT theme.

On the other hand, there was a drop of almost 60% in the participation of advertising agencies. “One of the explanations could be the low production of more inclusive campaigns in the last year, which could be related to less money invested by brands and a possible loss of space on the diversity agenda in agencies”, suggests the director.

As stages

The lists of finalists in the Advertising Campaign, Company and Literature categories were the result of a process that began with applications from advertising agencies, companies, authors and book authors sending their materials, which were carefully evaluated by three distinct judging committees, formed by professionals and experts in their respective fields.

The finalist theater and dance shows in the Performing Arts category were selected by a jury of experts. There were almost 30 jurors in total.

While the lists of finalists in the Audiovisual, Digital Influencer, Sports, Press, Allied Personality, Music and Theme of the Year categories were the result of nominations made by the public, which were carefully evaluated and considered by an internal curator at APOLGBT-SP, taking into account the most suitable names.

In the Company category, the finalists are divided into small, medium and large, totaling nine finalists. In Literature, there are six books, three in fiction and three non-fiction.

The competitors

Performing Arts: The Inheritance, Brenda Lee and the Palace of the Princesses and Eruption – The Uprising Is Not Over Yet;

Audiovisual: Drag Race Brasil, Ferro’s Bar and Terra e Paixão;

Advertising campaign: LGBTQIPN+ Entrepreneurship on Shark Tank/HNK, Dismissal/Propeg and Pride Tour/GUT;

Digital Influencer: Márcio Rolim/Bee40tona, Marcel Nadale/Gay Nerd, Aline Custódio and Alessandra Oliveira/Maternidade Sapatão;

Small business: Canto Baobá, Torneira Bar and MCI Brasil;

Medium Company: Avenue Code, TozziniFreire Advogados and NIVEA;

Large Company: Accor, GE and TIM Brasil;

Sports: Ana Moser, Cris Rozeira and Moisés Spilere;

Press: Public Agency, Breakfast and Reporter Profession;

Fiction Literature: “I Wasn’t Born Knowing”, “Open Room” and “Sodomite”;

Non-Fiction Literature: “Law, language and internet: transphobic gender violence and hate speech on Twitter”, “Seed of Life: rejection and acceptance of LGBTI+ children in Christian homes” and “Thirty Seconds Without Thinking about Fear”;

Music: Gloria Groove, Ludmilla and Ney Matogrosso;

Allied Personality: D. Déia Lucia, Pastor Henrique Vieira and Rachel Macedo Rocha

Theme of the Year: National LGBTI+ Alliance, Duda Salabert and Erika Hilton.

