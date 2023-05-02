São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade celebrates 27 years – MONDO MODA

The 27th edition of Sao Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade takes place from 10 am on Sunday, June 11, Sunday, on Avenida Paulista. This year, the theme “We want social policies for LGBT+, in full and not in half”, reinforces the importance of fighting for the social protection of the community, demanding denied rights and celebrating diversity.

The theme aims to draw society’s attention to basic social protection and the right of all people in the community, who are often invisible to public policies and social assistance. Most plans, programs, projects, services and benefits are covertly targeted at cisgender and heterosexual families and individuals, barriers that become evident when the community proposes to be part of these programs, which often have requirements that are unattainable by LGBT+ genealogies.

It is necessary to discuss themes highlighted in the social assistance policy that can generate responses and solutions to the fragility of the system when it comes to the LGBT+ public.

“The time has come for the Parade to be an instrument to highlight the various dilemmas experienced by the LGBT+ population, who find themselves on the streets, with the lack of housing and jobs, poverty and social exclusion”, says Claudia Garcia, president of the NGO.

One of the objectives of choosing this theme is to make SUAS – the Unified Social Assistance System better known within the LGBT+ community and activism. With this, the São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade Association (APOLGBT-SP) calls on governments at different levels, companies and society in general to pay more attention to the LGBT+ population in a serious situation of social exclusion.