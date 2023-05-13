Šapčanin bought 64 chickens Info

A man from Šapčan bought 64 chickens in the market, which caused anger among his fellow citizens.

Yesterday, a group of Šapčans were “speechless” in front of a market when they saw a man carrying a cart full of chickens, and many viewed this purchase as arrogance. A photo has appeared on the networks where it can be seen the man who pushed the cart to his car, with the aim of putting the chickens in the trunk, and according to the citizens who watched this scene live, there were a total of 64 chickens.

“Could it be more rude! A man bought 64 chickens that expire on May 10. How does he think he can eat so many chickens in one day or what he will do with them! Is there anyone else besides these people? Should we ban and limit the purchase!?”, the description of the post states. Although some citizens were furious about his purchase, not all of them condemned him. Some people believed that we are talking about a person who has his own restaurant, or, like most, simply keeps meat in the freezer.

“Meat has a shelf life as fresh, and that’s why the label slaughtered then, until then, let’s say 5 days. The same meat that expires in one day when it goes to processing, i.e. it is treated with salt and smoke, can last for a few more months because it the deadline has not expired before processing. Let’s go to the next item. That man may run an express restaurant and use that amount of meat for one meal for the workers (the meat has not expired). Whether he bought one piece or 1000 pieces is his right as well as the merchant’s right to sell to him. So don’t talk nonsense, because this only shows how much this nation is full of hatred for everyone and everything,” reads one of the user’s comments under the post.

A large number of people agreed with the views of this user, so a controversy arose as to whether it might be the envy of some citizens because the man in the photo can afford so many chickens.

