Although he is a young man from Donostia, he took his first steps in the world of music even younger. In the beginning with Iker Lauroba. Several other collaborations followed (Charlie and The Colors, Indigo, Tristan Crowley) and finally in 2018 he released his first solo EP: “Theorein”. They were quiet songs with a pop base. Since then, Azurza has been working to find her place, releasing several singles and growing as an artist. Collecting those singles and adding some new songs, Hemen Berriro has just presented a long work. This work is also based on quiet pop songs, but the soul touches are more prominent than ever, offering a powerful sound.

Don’t get confused, though, just because you read the word soul. It’s not a classical album, it has a contemporary sound. Azurza shamelessly mixes pop and soul with electronica and funky. Azurza’s adaptable voice and full of personality moves comfortably in different styles. Through him, he reflects to us a variety of emotions, the new stage he is experiencing, as richly as the listener becomes a witness to this. I have no doubt, we are facing the flowering of a great artist.

This time too we could listen in English and Basque, but also in French in the tender song La Lune. Once heard, in the song Uste Ustelak, which you will not be able to get out of your head, we could also find the collaboration of Gartxot Unsain. It’s a great intro song, as it beautifully reflects Azurza’s personality and elegance. As the song says, “just love” this album.