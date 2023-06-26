Sara Ferguson undergoing surgery for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson underwent surgery in London following a diagnosis of breast cancer. According to the BBC, the Duchess of York is recovering from the operation, which had a positive outcome, surrounded by her family in the Windsor house. Prince Andrew’s 63-year-old ex-wife underwent the operation after a routine mammogram screening. “She was advised to undergo surgery which was successful,” the spokesperson said. The operation took place earlier this week in King Edward VII Hospital, a private clinic in central London where Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals have also been treated in the past.

In her new podcast called Tea Talk airing on Monday, the Duchess is expected to discuss her diagnosis in a pre-recorded interview. In a statement, the spokesman expressed “the Duchess’s immense gratitude to all the medical personnel who have supported her in recent days”. She was “symptom-free” prior to screening, she stressed, adding that she “feels that her experience with her underscores the importance of regular screening.” The Duchess and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage, but remain linked. They both continue to live at Royal Lodge, a property owned by the Crown Estate, in Windsor Great Park. They have two daughters – Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33 – and three grandchildren.

The Duchess has become a successful writer. Her most recent novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, published earlier this year, has become a Sunday Times bestseller. Although she has maintained good relations with her former royal in-laws, the Duchess was not invited to King Charles’s coronation on May 6, but she was photographed at the concert in Windsor the following day.