The courage of Iranian women knows no bounds. Sarasadat Khademalsharieh he smiles behind his chessboard. She is a twenty-five year old champion, she is part of the Iran Chess team and yesterday she attended the World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. She did it by representing her country but challenging her regime: she took off her veil to participate in the competition. A strong gesture, to demonstrate once again that no matter how much the repression against protesters continues, who continue to take to the streets after the death of Mahsa Amini: the Iranian people will not stop fighting for their rights and will do so without violence , smiling.

Sarasadat, like many chess players, has cultivated a passion for that game since she was a child: she was eight years old when she touched a chessboard for the first time. Four years later she became world champion, winning the under 12 championships. She Yesterday she competed with Iran Chess team and is ranked 804th in the world ranking.

Before her, there were many women who publicly opposed Khamenei’s theocratic dictatorship and refused the imposition of the compulsory hijab, risking their lives. Among them Elnaz Rekabi, the Iranian climbing athlete who had competed in Seoul without the veil – later claiming to have done so involuntarily – and who, once back in her country, she saw her house burnt down. A month later it was the turn of Niloufar Mardani, a member of the women’s national speed skating team, who wore black clothes with the words “Iran” at the award ceremony and broke the law by not covering her head with a veil.

Women who protested in squares, cities, schools, shouting “Women, life, freedom”, burning hijabs and raising their middle fingers towards the photo of the supreme leader. Another Iranian player also participated in the championships in Kazakhstan with her head uncovered: Atousa Pourkashiancompeting under the US flag, where he has lived for several years.

Courageous women like Sarasadat, also known as Sara Khadem, who had already been subject to a travel ban in the past for supporting the decision of Alireza Firouzja – an Iranian chess player now with French citizenship – not to play anymore for Iran, when the local government prevented the country’s players from playing Israeli players. Two years ago, Khademolsharieh was already barred from competing for refusing to wear the hijab. It matters little about the prohibitions, the impositions, the trampled rights: they go ahead, because – we read on Twitter – “this time it is different: we are multiplying”.