Home World Sara Muñiz announces her first album, “ÁNIMUS”
World

Sara Muñiz announces her first album, “ÁNIMUS”

by admin
Sara Muñiz announces her first album, “ÁNIMUS”

“THE SOUL” It will be an album by the Asturian and the first, moreover; an introspective work that seeks to express an inner world and different mental states influenced by landscapes of the Cantabrian coast. The sounds of piano and strings are the common thread and the main tools with which he establishes a constant dialogue with the deepest self in which he explores the connection between his mental state and the influence of the geographical environment he inhabits.

“Each song is the distilled conclusion of a convulsive emotional/existential process”, explains the author. “It is a work that was born at a moment of vital breakdown and the need to take stock of my life and understand who I am and who I want to be, and that comes from understanding all the Saras I have been and all the lives I have had until now”, adds Muñiz.

See also  George Ruffolo. A memory of Giuliano Amato – working world

You may also like

Protester runs towards Macron in Amsterdam, police tackle...

Dimitris Itudis wants more clubs in the finals...

ROAD TRANSPORT / Serracchiani (PD): ‘Implement the measures...

Japan strongly pushes sewage into the sea experts:...

Giuseppe Todaro is the president

18,000 cows died in major fire in Texas

Udinese – Two days at the Olimpico /...

Usa, the show arrest of Jack Teixera: the...

Medical error and disappearance of newborns: Another scandal...

Russian oil exports record in March. The flows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy