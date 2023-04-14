“THE SOUL” It will be an album by the Asturian and the first, moreover; an introspective work that seeks to express an inner world and different mental states influenced by landscapes of the Cantabrian coast. The sounds of piano and strings are the common thread and the main tools with which he establishes a constant dialogue with the deepest self in which he explores the connection between his mental state and the influence of the geographical environment he inhabits.
“Each song is the distilled conclusion of a convulsive emotional/existential process”, explains the author. “It is a work that was born at a moment of vital breakdown and the need to take stock of my life and understand who I am and who I want to be, and that comes from understanding all the Saras I have been and all the lives I have had until now”, adds Muñiz.