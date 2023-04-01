Attractive singer Sara Reljić revealed to her followers that the real pictures are yet to arrive.

Source: Instagram/sara_reljic.1

Singer Sara Reljić started her career in Pink’s Stars, then entered the reality show Zadruga, after which she also tried her hand at a beauty contest. Two years ago, Sara represented Serbia at the Miss pageant held in the Dominican Republic and won fifth place.

After participating in the beauty pageant, she continued to play music, and videos from her performances, in which men at parties put Rolex watches and car keys in her hands, flooded the networks. Now there was a commotion on her Instagram, because she decided to reveal that she has a boyfriend.

The singer has been in Australia for some time, from where she published provocative pictures in swimsuits, and now how a muscular man is holding her in his arms. It is about her new boyfriend Nikola Katc, to whom she dedicated the words “that she misses him”, after which he replied that he is “lucky to have her”.

Followers congratulated Sara on her new love and wrote “that they were happy when they saw the pictures”, after which she replied “that the pictures are just coming”.

See what Sara Reljić’s new chosen one looks like, as well as photos in a bikini!

