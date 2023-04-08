the american Sarah McCoy will visit Barcelona on April 11 (Sala Apolo) and Madrid on the 14th (French Institute) to present his second studio album “High Priestess”.

The interpreter, who made her debut in 2019 and was discovered in Paris by the famous pianist Chilly Gonzalesjust published “High Priestess”a work produced by Chilly himself together with the veteran producer Renaud Letang – The Best Of Renaud Letang (Feist, Keren Ann, Charlotte Gainsbourg…) in which he expands his stylistic frontiers beyond blues.

reminiscent of Nina Simone, Billie Holiday y Amy Winehouse, the compositions of her second album delve deeper and deeper into this interior, to reveal an artist in constant evolution, so much so that no “genre” sticks to her for long. In recent years, Sarah McCoy has built on her singular universe the architecture of an album that exposes “the dissection and questioning of self and mental health with a painful but smooth musical knife.”

In her own words: "I'm not sure anyone can define the genre of "High Priestess", but it's surprisingly warm and welcoming from the intensity of the music. It's about the atmosphere in which their songs were born and grew up. New Orleans is a very specific anomaly in the United States, and it was there that I fed the somber music of Blood Siren, like in a haunted bar at the bottom of the sea and illuminated as if with my head in the clouds. With this new album, the feet are on the ground. when i sing "High Priestess" I'm dealing with something very different. It is a dissection of my personal relationship with myself."