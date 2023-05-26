Home » Sarajevo’ 84 address current loneliness in their single “Are you lonely?”
Sarajevo' 84 address current loneliness in their single "Are you lonely?"

Sarajevo’ 84 address current loneliness in their single “Are you lonely?”

We live in such a hectic society that we forget to take care of the people who are close to us, and who are the truly important ones. This is what he talks about Are You Lonley?a new single by Sarajevo ’84 from Granada and which glimpses a shift in the band’s sound towards post-punk melodies and arrangements, which can bring to mind bands like Editors or Interpol.

The production and recording has been carried out by David Sútil (Grupo de Expertos Sol y Nieve, Anni B Sweet) in “La Madre Estudios” (Deifontes, Granada), while for the mix and master, the band repeats with Carlos Hernandez Nombela (Planets, Bizarre Love Triangle, Long Live Sweden).

Are You Lonely? It is the first in a series of singles that the band will release in 2023 with Wild Punk and that they will be presenting live. For example, him saturday 27 they will be in the Rockanrolla of Granada as hosts of that triple program that they have formed together with Turmalina and Amante Laffón. In summer they will be at the festival Sierra Nevada From Above.

