Sarajevo fighter Varešanović left the press conference Sport

The Bordeaux team strategist demonstratively left the press conference after one question.

The fighter triumphed in derby over Sarajevo (1:0) and confirmed his performance on the European stage, and it was quite stormy at the press conference after the match.

Sarajevo strategist Mirza Varešanović addressed the Banja Luka journalists, pointing out, among other things, that he does not want to congratulate his rival on his victory!

“I would not mention anything about the match, I think that BiH. the sports public has seen it all. I would like to congratulate my players for a good game, a heroic fight and this was the only way to stop us. I don’t want to congratulate the Fighter on the victory, I always congratulate the opposing team after every game on the victory, on a good game, but I don’t want to do that at this moment. I am most disappointed by the situation where the assistant coach of Borca, who earned his living in Sarajevo, swears at my player’s mother, with whom he worked with him in Sarajevo. And that’s the biggest slap in the face… I don’t even know the person in question, I don’t know his name, but I know he’s an assistant coach in Borac. All credit to Vinko Marinović, he is a great gentleman, but his assistant is so primitive that I simply don’t even know his name. He was in Sarajevo, he ate bread in Sarajevo, and that he curses the mother of a player with whom he worked, that is the bottom of the bottom“, said the coach of the burgundy team.



After a journalist’s question to comment on the situation when Jakov Blagaić was severely fouled in the finish before the players of the two teams were kicked and that the Sarajevo footballer might have even deserved a red card, Varešanović demonstratively left the press conference.

“Do you have the nerve to mention the trial? Please don’t… I don’t mention the trial, don’t you either. I wouldn’t have the cheek to mention the trial, please… That’s it, thank you very much“, Varešanović said and left the Trophy Hall of the City Stadium.

