Sarajevo Film Festival 2023 | Magazine

Last night, the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival was opened with a solemn ceremony at the National Theater in Sarajevo.

Source: Sarajevo Film Festival

The honorary Heart of Sarajevo was awarded to director and writer Mark Cousins ​​in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film art.

The festival opened with a screening of the film “Kiss the Future” by Nenad Čičin-Šain, whose screenplay was written by Čičin-Šain and Bill Carter.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of the “Kiss the Future” film crew: Nenad Čičin-Šain, Bill Carter, Bono, The Edge, Blake Levin, Sarah Anthony, Drew Vinton, Christiane Amanpour, Ned O’Hanlon, Vesna Andree Zaimović, Senad Zaimović, Mirsad Purivatra, Boris Šiber, Enes Zlatar, Srđan Gino Jevđević, Alma Ćatal, Asja Dupanović, Nurdžahan Rešo, Bradley Stonesifer, Samir Fočo, Eric Burton, Howard Berstein, Molly Butler and Perla Ovadija Mosca.

In addition to the National Theater in Sarajevo, the audience enjoyed the opening film “Kiss the Future” in the Coca-Cola Summer Cinema, the Stari Grad Summer Cinema and the “Safet Zajko” Center Summer Cinema.

The program of the Sarajevo Film Festival in Mostar and Tuzla began with the film “Kiss the Future”. Screenings were held in BH Telecom Summer Cinema Mostar and Bingo Summer Cinema Tuzla.

The honor of leading the opening ceremony of the 29th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival went to the young actor Lazar Dragojević.

At the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival, 235 films will be shown in 18 festival programs. There are 49 films in competition for the Heart of Sarajevo awards.