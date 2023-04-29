Home » Sarajevo – Široki Brijeg 2:1 statement Mirza Varešanović | Sport
Sarajevo coach Mirza Varešanović was emotional after the victory over Široki Brijeg, which was secured by his son Dal Varešanović in the 85th minute.

Source: Anatolia/Samir Jordamović

The victory was fully deserved, we controlled the entire match, created chances, had a large number of them, but unfortunately we did not use most of them. In the end, we were rewarded for the good play and effort of my players. I congratulate them on their well-deserved victory, they showed how to fight for this crest”. said Varešanović for “Arena Sport” and pointed to the club crest.

This is the fourth consecutive triumph for Sarajevo, but the head of the profession believes that it is necessary to put the ball on the ground and turn to the next match – the away game against Borac in Banja Luka.

“Until we secure Europe mathematically, we don’t think we’ll stop. There’s no euphoria, nothing, but tomorrow we turn to the match against Borac, where we want to continue the series.” added the head of the club from “Koševo”.

