Sarajevo Sloga Doboj 1:2 1st round of Premier League BiH | Sports

It was not a successful performance of Sarajevo on the international stage, and the fight for points in the domestic championship did not start any better. Sloga Meridian, after a big turnaround, takes the points from Sarajevo – hero Dejan Vidić.

What a debut Dejan Vidić in the Sloga Meridian jersey!

The tall striker, who arrived in Doboj this summer from IMT Belgrade, scored two goals at “Koševo” and brought his team three huge points against favored Sarajevo at the start of the new season of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

SARAJEVO – SLOGA MERIDIAN 1:2 (1:1)

The turbulent period for Sarajevo footballers, who are trying to forget the painful elimination from Europe as soon as possible, has not yet passed.

The coach Mirza Varešanović left, then the director Ajla Alimanović, followed by the reaction of the most ardent supporters of the “burgundy” team and the return of the “Evil Horde” to the north stand of the “Koševo” stadium.

At the start of the season, Sloga Meridian from Doboj arrived in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Vlade Jagodić’s team did not withstand the initial pressure of the home team for long, but in the continuation of the match they still shocked the groggy opponent.

The duel at the biggest stadium in Bosnia and Herzegovina started with a minute’s silence, which was a premature tribute to the deceased young coach of Sloga Vedran Sofić, after which, from the very start, the players in burgundy gear went on the offensive and such a game paid off for them already in the 15th minute.

Danijel Avramovski played well Renana Oliveira, who does not miss the opportunity to lead Sarajevo to leadership.

Even after the leading goal, Sarajevo is more concrete. Dal Varešanović threatened, but the result did not change. In the middle of the first part of the game, the visitors finally had an opportunity. It was a good solo effort by Srđan Grabež in the 25th minute, but home goalkeeper Muhamed Šahinović saved his attempt with his head and kicked the ball into the corner.

The home team continued their attacks, but the guests also broke free and deservedly equalized in the 44th minute.

It was clear that the footballers from Doboj are extremely dangerous on the break, which they confirmed at the very end of the first half. Captain Milan Milanović took a free kick, the highest in the jump was corpulent Dejan Vidić, who took advantage of a very bad run from Šahinović and scored to equalize.

Sloga Meridian had a great opportunity in the 60th minute. Mihajlo Šipovac was alone in the attack, but he did a great job in the opponent’s penalty area, shot from a corner and surprised Šahinović, but he was unlucky – he hit the post.

Four minutes later another chance for the visitors. Nikola Dujaković sent the ball into Sarajevo’s box, where Dobojlije Vidić scored the only goal, but the home defense managed to clear the danger.

The second scorer in tonight’s match, Renan Oliveira, was not lucky enough to score the second goal either. In the 68th minute, the Brazilian was in front of the guests’ goal, but the ball seemed to surprise him, he did not react well and the home team only got a corner from this attack. Not long after, Francis Kjereme also shot wide.

After these misses, a penalty arrived, 20 minutes before the end of the match. Nikola Dujaković once again made a great cross, a The 197-centimeter-tall Vidić once again reacted phenomenally with his head and checked Šahinović for the second time tonight from a long distance.

Not long after, Mario Vrančić attempted a free kick to bring Sarajevo back into the game, but the result remained unchanged.

Hamza Čataković also tried later, but failed. Sloga Meridian took all the spoils from Sarajevo.

TRADITION

Dobojlije once again showed that they know how to play against Sarajevo, and for the third game in a row they were undefeated against the club from “Koševo” (2:1, 1:1, 1:0). Only in the first showdown, in the debut season, did Sloga suffer a defeat, 2:4 in Sarajevo.

SARAJEVO: Šahinović, Duraković (83. Radović), Trako, Zeljković, Vrančić (80. Čataković), Renan, Varešanović, Kjereme (83. Gulijašvili), Avramovski, Anicić (54. Soldo), Buljubasic (54. Mustafić). Coach: Mansur Dogan.SLOGAN MERIDIAN: Šćekić, Nikolić, Šipovac (82. Baranov), Karać (74. Tahrić), Milojević (74. Dadić), S. Dujaković, Popara, N. Dujaković (90. Bosnić), Milanović, Grabež, Vidić (82. Stevanović) . Coach: Vlado Jagodić.

BIH PREMIER LEAGUE – 1ST ROUND:

GOŠK – Tuzla siti 1:4 (1:1)

/Mandić 4 – Mašović 24, Hadžić 52, 58, Mehanović 81/

Sarajevo – Sloga Meridian 1:2 (1:1)

/Renan Oliveira 15 – Vidić 44, 70/

Played on Saturday:

Velež – Zvijezda 09 5:0 (3:0)

/Šturm 19, Andušić 25, Kranjc 27, Mlinarić 58, Leai 88/

Postponed:

Zrinjski – Posušje

Široki Brijeg – Borac

Railwayman – Igman

(WORLD)

