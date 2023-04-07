After the first 45 minutes, Sarajevo leads at Bilin Polje against Sloga from Doboj.

Source: Promo/FK Sarajevo

The match of the 25th round of the m:tel Premier League of BiH between Sarajevo and Sloga from Doboj is underway. After the first 45 minutes, the “burgundy” team has a minimal advantage, and the goal was scored by Francis Kjereme.

Sarajevo – Sloga 1:0, in progress

/Kjereme 16/

After the extremely offensive opening minutes of the “burgundy” team, she scored against Dobojli. Stevanović came out alone in front of Dizdarevic, but the goalkeeper of Sarajevo was more successful in this duel.

In the tenth minute, a nice action by the home team, after which Čataković shot, but his shot was blocked by Ristic at the last moment.

In the 16th minute, Sarajevo takes the lead. With an excellent pass, Ziljkić found Radović, who set up Varešanović, whose shot from about ten meters was stopped by Gučmazov. However, the ball bounces off Kjereme, who scores his first goal in a burgundy jersey.

Nine minutes later, Starčević tried from twenty meters away, but Dizdarević saved it.

Sarajevo: Dizdarević, Vršajević, Radović, Martinović, Šerbečić, Vrančić, Avramovski, Varešanović, Kjereme, Ziljkić, Čataković.

Style: Gučmazov, Nikolić, Zajić, Popara, Đorić, Stevanović, Šaula, Lalić, Starčević, Perković, Ristić.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 25th round

Friday:

Sarajevo – Sloga Meridian 1:0, ongoing

/Kjereme 16/

Saturday:

Posusje – Sloboda (15.00)

Velež – Leotar (16.00)

Borac – Zrinjski (18.30)

Željezničar – Tuzla siti (20.00)

Monday:

Široki Brijeg – Igman (18.00)