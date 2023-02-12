Home World Sarajevo tonight the second most polluted city in the world | Info
Tonight, Sarajevo is the second most polluted city in the world in terms of air quality, right after Lahore in Pakistan, the data was published on the specialized website IQAir.

Source: Anatolia/Samır Jordamovıć

The data show that the air pollution index in Sarajevo was 188 tonight, followed by Beijing with 185 and Mumbai with an index of 180.

Among the 10 most polluted cities in the world, when it comes to the Balkan region, there are also Skopje, which ranks fifth with a pollution index of 180, and Belgrade and Pristina with an index of 167.

The air quality in these Balkan cities tonight was characterized as “unhealthy”.

SRNA

