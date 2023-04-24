Sarajevo – Tuzla city 1:0, statements by Mirza Varešanović Milenko Bošnjaković | Sports

Mirza Varešanović, the head of Sarajevo, did not pay too much attention to the chants of the audience at “Koševo”, which demanded his resignation during and after the match against Tuzla City in the 27th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: Anatolia/Samir Jordamović

Sarajevo won against Tuzla with a minimal result (1:0), but the boycott of the “Evil Horde” continued at “Koševo”, which after eight months welcomed the players of the “burgundy” team on the renovated lawn.

On the other hand, during most of the match, ordinary fans chanted “Mirza is leaving” on several occasions, and this was also commented on by coach Varešanović at the press conference.

“I congratulate the players on the victory, but also to Tuzla for being correct. Tradition was not in our favor, we did not play the game expected of us. There was too much pressure, the most important thing for us today was to win three points”. said Varešanović and looked back at the chanting of the audience:

“I hear everything, thanks to the audience for their support. She carried them to a difficult victory”, “N1” relayed.

“We had nine players with two yellow cards, we couldn’t get rid of the pressure of the home field. Points are the most important thing. If we want to catch Europe, we have to play games like this. Široki Brijeg was 11 points behind us at the break, and look now. The next important games are , we can handle everyone,” said the team strategist from “Koševo”.

His colleague from the Tuzla bench, Milenko Bošnjaković, was short after another defeat.

“Congratulations to Sarajevo on the victory and I wish them to achieve their goals. We are turning to the next matches. We are where we are, we play and work fair. Today we came to play, but we didn’t succeed. He wouldn’t talk about all the other things.”, said Bošnjaković.

(mondo.ba)