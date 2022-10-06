“Nothing is better than freedom,” Sarina says, filming herself with her mobile phone as she leaves school, her black eyeglasses tucked under her hijab. The exams are over, summer is near. Sarina is 16, she likes to share moments of her daily life online, like so many girls her age. In another video, also recorded months ago, she talks about her in her country, Iran: she is at home, without a veil, she has short black hair and a sweater with cartoon faces.