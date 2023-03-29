The coach of Barcelona was also asked about a potential meeting with Partizan in the Top 8 phase.

With the victory against Partizan in Stark Arena, Barcelona continued to fight for the top of the Euroleague table before the playoffs, and this opens the possibility of a potential playoff series against the black and whites. It would be a duel between friends and old acquaintances, Željko Obradović and his former player Šarunas Jasikevičius, who was asked about that very possibility after the match on Tuesday evening.

“What do you think, that we will stay at home, or that they won’t come to Barcelona? To be champions, you have to beat everyone. You have to be the best team. I understand what people think, especially considering how Partizan is playing. Let’s let’s cross that bridge when we get to it,” Jasikevicius postponed the conversation on that topic.

The Lithuanian spoke more about the great atmosphere in Stark Arena, as well as Dante Exum, the best player in black and white who played under his leadership last season, in Barcelona. Before Barcelona, ​​there are now matches against Alba at home, Armani away and Valencia at home, after which the “starting” positions in the final fights for the title of European champion will be known, which is the ultimate goal set both for that and for Jasikevicius himself.

According to Spanish media and specialized portals, the Lithuanian expert will automatically have his contract extended for another season if he succeeds in bringing Barcelona the title that he has been waiting for for a surprisingly long time, considering the size and strength of the club and the team. The Catalans were last champions of Europe in 2010, when they won their second title, while “Šaras’s” predecessor on the bench, the Serbian expert Svetislav Pešić, brought them the first one in 2003.

