Šarunas Jasikevičius NBA basketball je nepodnošljiva | Sport

The Barcelona coach does not like the NBA, to put it mildly.

Source: MN PRESS

Barcelona coach and European playing legend Sharun Jasikevicius he criticized completely openly and honestly NBA ligu and basketball there and an interview for the Spanish agency “EFE”. He said that most of the teams there are just improvising and making money, while the number of those who have a plan and work towards it is in the single digits. He also admitted that he cannot watch the league part of the season at all.

“The NBA is basketball where only club owners should be happy, because the value of franchises is skyrocketing and money comes from all over the world, especially from China and India. But I’m a basketball person and as far as I’m concerned, basketball is unbearable there.” , said the Lithuanian.

It is interesting that “Šaras” once played for Indiana from 2005 to 2007, and briefly stayed in Golden State before returning to Europe, with Željko Obradović in Panathinaikos. Although he was in the NBA and although he is an American student as a former student of Maryland College, Jasikevicius obviously could not imagine himself in the NBA as a coach.

“The playoffs are something else, but you can’t watch the league part of the season. You can’t get used to their mentality. They don’t train, it’s a different world. They seem to be doing little to improve. It’s business in its purest form. . There are 22 franchises that always have a problem entering the playoffs and are constantly improvising. In addition, you have eight who know what they are doing, follow the plan and the idea together with the players and coaches,” Sarunas added honestly.

