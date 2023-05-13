Home » Šarunas Jasikevičius says that the fight turned the series between Partizan and Real | Sports
by admin
Few people in Europe believe that Real Madrid would be in the Final Four now if there was no fight in the second match of the playoff series with Partizan.

Source: MN Press

Sharun Jasikevilius reached the F4 of the Euroleague very quickly and easily, as he defeated Zalgiris 3:0 with his Barcelona team in the quarter-final series of the Euroleague, and now he will have Real Madrid. After a great fight, “Kraljevski Klub” managed to eliminate Partizan 3:2, and everyone agrees on what was decided there.

As Miroslav Berić said, the fight that happened in the second match of the series changed everything in this duel. The Lithuanian coach thinks so too.

After the fight – I did. Before the fight – I didn’t. If they played to the end with the strongest teams, I wouldn’t expect a turnaround,” Jasikevicius said when asked if he expected Real Madrid to turn that playoff series around.

Now we are waiting for the Final Four of the Euroleague, where Olympiakos and Monaco, as well as Barcelona and Real Madrid, will meet. The semi-final matches are scheduled for May 19, and the final and the match for third place are scheduled for two days later.

