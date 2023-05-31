Sas opens reservations for the first flights with electric aircraft

Listen to the audio version of the article

Scandinavian Airlines has announced that from Saturday, June 3, travelers will be able to book tickets on the first commercial electric-powered flights departing in 2028.

Stockholm-based SAS said there will be 30 seats available on each of the three flights and that the day and place of departure will be communicated to travelers via email once they’ve been decided.

The airline added that the price will be the same in all three Scandinavian currencies – 1,946 kroner, between 160 and 260 euros – a symbolic number: 1946 is the year SAS started flying.

Electric power supply for short distance

SAS CEO Anko van der Werff recalled that in 1957 Scandinavian Airlines began flying over the North Pole to significantly shorten flight times between continents when it launched the Copenhagen-Tokyo commercial route.

In September, SAS signed a “letter of support” with Gothenburg-based Swedish company Heart Aerospace for the production of electric aircraft. The company plans to add Heart Aerospace’s ES-30 aircraft to its regional fleet. It is a small aircraft (30 passengers) with a range of 200 kilometers in all-electric mode, or up to 800 kilometers in hybrid mode.