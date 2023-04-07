His father Saša Dončić talked about Luka Dončić, Crvena Zvezda, the NBA league and all the happenings.

Izvor: YouTube/NBA on ESPN/Screenshoot/MN Press

Luka Dončić supports Crvena zvezda and doesn’t hide it. He spoke openly about it several times, even during this NBA season he often published photos where he follows the red-white duels, Fakunda Kampacu talked about it before his arrival, but the fans have one big wish. To one day see him in the jersey of the Serbian team.

Will it happen? This is one of the questions that his father Saša Dončić, who was in “Pionir” on match with Olympiakos. “I think that’s a question for him. I know that journalists asked him about it once, at the European Championship in 2017, and I think the answer was positiveSaša said with a smile.

He praised Zvezda. “He is progressing, there were some unfortunate defeats, the most important thing is that he grows from year to year. I don’t know if there is anyone who is dissatisfied with the game and the atmosphere, this is great again.”

He was also asked if maybe Luka sent him to Pionir to watch the match. “I love basketball myself, we were in contact with him. He watches Zvezda, he watches all the leagues in Europe and America, he follows everything, the Euroleague, Serbian and Slovenian basketball, he enjoys basketball.”

Dallas and Luka have little chance to get to the play-in tournament and a spot in the playoffs. It takes a lot to match. “I am convinced that there are chances, as long as they exist. They will try to enter the play-in, I believe it will happen,” Saša Dončić concluded.

