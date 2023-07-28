Saša Ilić was fired | Sport

The legendary ace of Partizan and Serbian football left the club!

Source: Profimedia

The young Serbian coach Saša Ilić was fired from CSKA Sofia after the defeat in the Conference League match against the Romanian club “Sepsi” in Bulgaria (0:2). The legend of Partizan led the Bulgarian club very successfully last season and missed the title by a point in the race against Ludogorets, so this reason shocked all football fans, considering all the good things he did.

He led CSKA from June 2, 2022 and in 44 games achieved seven wins and seven losses. Certainly the most resounding triumph was the one against Basel 1:0 in the Conference League last season, after which the Swiss overturned at home (2:0) and reached the semi-finals of that Euro-competition.

Before going to Bulgaria, Ilić started his independent coaching career as a selector of youth categories in the Football Association of Serbia, and then managed Čukarički. He left “Brđane” after the match against Partizan, after which he pointed out the referee’s mistakes against the black and whites, to which the club from Banovo brdo reacted by handing him his sack.

