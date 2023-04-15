Saša Kovačević celebrates Easter with his family | Entertainment

Saša Kovačević does not work on Easter, so he spends this holiday with his family, who, along with his chosen one, Zoran Tasovac, are the biggest support in his life.

“Given that public work is a bit different and we don’t have clearly defined working hours, I like to be with my family and loved ones for Easter and Christmas. Those are the most beautiful Christian holidays and I try to put work aside on those dates“, He said Saša Kovačevićthen revealed how Easter was celebrated in his childhood: “My parents raised my brother and me to spend the holidays with the family. When we weren’t in Belgrade, we were in the countryside with our aunt or uncle. I have the best memories of that period“.

When asked who in his family is in charge of preparing the table, the singer said: “I have to be honest and admit that the ladies are in charge of preparing the table. I am there if it is necessary to exercise.” Decoration and holiday lunch are part of the work that the female part of the family takes care of and they do it without equal, so there is certainly no need for us men to interfere.“.

His family has been his biggest support all these years and today he and his brother Rade try to provide everything they can to their parents, just as they did to them when they were leading them on the right path. “I believe that every parent tries to give only the best to their child, and mine did the same. My parents tried to afford Radet and me everything they could at that moment, and sometimes much more than they could. Today, the two of us try to afford our parents a peaceful life with a lot of travel. They are already at a certain age when they are not in the mood to travel as often as before. I guess appetites decrease with age. It doesn’t work out for me every time, but I’d be happiest if they just enjoyed that retirement lifestyle without any worries“, admits Saša, who has been enjoying a harmonious relationship with Zoran Tasovac for years, with whom he found a peaceful haven.

“Zorana and her family are my biggest support. I am infinitely grateful to them for being the foundation of everything great that I achieve in my career. I’m sure it’s not easy to follow me in everything my job entails, but ambitions are one thing and desires are another. We try to connect with each other and that from everything we sacrifice let’s do something that will make the sacrifice worth it“, Saša Kovačević is honest.

