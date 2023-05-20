Home » Saša Kovačević ended up at the Urgent Center | Entertainment
Saša Kovačević reported to the Emergency Center because he was not feeling well and it is not known whether he will be kept in the hospital.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Saša Kovačević is today admitted to the Emergency Center in Belgradewhere he came because of his poor health, he writes Courier. The singer felt weak, which is why he went to the doctors, and for now it is not known whether he will be kept in the hospital until Monday.

After checking the blood count, the doctors concluded that the results are not greatand the source who happened to be on the spot at the moment when Saša came to the Urgentni centar, explains that the singer he didn’t look good.

“I saw Saša when he came. He seemed bad. They immediately opened his file and sent him for interrogation. He was subjected to detailed analyses. The blood count is not great and doctors are considering whether to keep him in the hospital over the weekend or report back on Monday. I heard that when he commented,” the source said.

