Saša Marković hinted at the transfer of Dušica Jakovljević | Entertainment

The news that Dušica Jakovljević quit after ten years on the pink television, and the director of Hyp gave a hint!

Hostess Dušica Jakovljevićwho for years led the reality show “Farma”, then “Zadruga” and “Elita”, she decided to put an end to her career on pink televisionwhere she was one of the protective faces all these years.

As we found out, she will be the main adviser to the owner of “Hajpa”, Saša Mirković, and she plans to dedicate herself to production. A few days ago, she was also the official presenter at the premiere of Ace Lukas’ biographical film “Torn”, which was filmed in Hype production.

No one had any idea that MIrković’s post on Instagram would refer to Dušica’s move to his flock. “So that many people would not ask me in the following days why Hype TV has new faces. The answer is: Because our job is to fight for viewers’ attention and to gather the most expert people from the television, production and marketing fields, both in Serbia and in the region!“

Dušica was contacted by the Kurir team for a comment, to which the host gave a short answer: “I will announce myself when the time comes,” she said.



