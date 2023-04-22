Saša Milošević Mare on the relationship with his ex-wife | Entertainment

Saša Milošević Mare has been happily married to Ksenia Milošević for ten years, and he has another marriage behind him in which he had two sons.

A successful composer Saša Milošević Marewho is also a long-time member of the “Zvezda Granda” jury, and we have seen him in such an armchair in numerous competition formats, he is happily married to Ksenia Milošević, daughter of the late Boki Milošević. He has another marriage and children behind him, and he said “yes” to the former member of the “Beauty Queens” group in 2013.

“I remained on good terms with my first wife, which is normal, considering that we are the parents of two sons. I met Ksenia after the Eurovision Song Contest, and that period coincides with the end of my emotional life with my ex-wife. We started timidly and perhaps even unambitiously at first, not because of a lack of emotion, but because I had one pack behind me, which I carry more or less successfully,” said Mare and added: “She is younger than me and it was simply necessary to swallow and reconcile, but, thank God, everything was sorted out thanks to love and understanding.Today we have great communication, my kids adore Ksenia, and she adores them. We have a great time together.”

The composer also revealed what he is like as a father, given that he has extensive experience in parenting. “I have to say that I’m really not a strict father. I always demand a little more seriousness from my boys and point out some of their virtues. I constantly remind them how smart and talented they are, I think it’s the best way to motivate children and to talk about something that is good and related to them. I can’t always reach them because we don’t live together, that’s something we miss“, he admitted in the show “Iz profila”.

