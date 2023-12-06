Home » Saša Obradović on the Euroleague format | Sports
Saša Obradović on the Euroleague format | Sports

After the defeat against Partizan, Saša Obradović also spoke about the changes introduced by the Euroleague this season.

Source: Profimedia

Saša Obradović arrived in Belgrade with Monaco and lost after the drama. After extra time, Monaco fell in the match with Partizan, and at the press conference, the Serbian coach touched on the Euroleague competition system this season. The number of teams that go to the knockout stage has been expanded from eight to ten, with the fact that the teams up to the sixth place in the table will qualify directly for the quarterfinals, and from the seventh to the tenth position, a one-match play-in is played to place among the eight.

The table itself shows that the league is more even this season and only Real Madrid jumps out for now, so in Saša Obradović’s opinion nothing can be predicted for now. And apparently no one asked the coaches and players about the change in the competition system…

“It is certainly a more competitive league than last year, even the difference between the teams from second to 13-14 places is small. In my opinion, until the very end it will not be known who is where. Apart from Real, which dominates, a lot depends on many factors – injuries, form , double rounds of the schedule…. I think that the role of the favorite that we have for the playoffs is there and we need to justify it through every game. And as for the playoffs, no one asked me. More games for this number of games, for such matches, very risky in my opinion. More interesting for the fans, but high risk of injury for the players“, believes Saša Obradović.

